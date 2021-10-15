-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 13th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Burns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
At the ninth, 438-yard par-4, Burns hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
