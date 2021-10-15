-
-
Russell Henley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Russell Henley makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Henley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Henley's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at even-par for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Henley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
-
-