Rory McIlroy posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. McIlroy finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Rory McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rory McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, McIlroy hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
