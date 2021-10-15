Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

At the 597-yard par-5 third, Streb got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streb to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Streb's tee shot went 256 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Streb had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Streb's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.