Rickie Fowler shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Harry Higgs; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; and Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Fowler's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Fowler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.
Fowler hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 550-yard par-5 14th. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
