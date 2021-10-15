-
-
Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his round tied for 52nd at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Hojgaard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Hojgaard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hojgaard at 1 under for the round.
Hojgaard got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Hojgaard hit his tee shot 337 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hojgaard to even for the round.
At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Hojgaard got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hojgaard to even-par for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 1 under for the round.
-
-