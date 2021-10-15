In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Casey hit his 271 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Casey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Casey hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Casey's 193 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 6 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Casey hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Casey at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Casey had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 6 under for the round.

Casey hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 18th. This moved Casey to 7 under for the round.