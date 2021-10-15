  • Paul Casey shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey makes 10-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.