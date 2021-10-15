-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
-
-