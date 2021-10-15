-
Strong putting brings Patrick Reed a 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reed finished his round tied for 24th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Patrick Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Reed chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Reed chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 6 under for the round.
