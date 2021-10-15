In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Minkyu Kim hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 18th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.