In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Homa finished his round tied for 33rd at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 359 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Max Homa chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Homa hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 1 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.