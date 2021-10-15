In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 10th at 10 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Maverick McNealy's 76 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, McNealy chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, McNealy chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McNealy to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 7 under for the round.