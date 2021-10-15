-
Matt Jones shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Matt Jones hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Jones hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Jones chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
