In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Marc Leishman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Marc Leishman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Leishman hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 597-yard par-5 third, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Leishman hit an approach shot from 210 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.