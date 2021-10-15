-
Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes a 10-under 62 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Hughes finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Mackenzie Hughes chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 294 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 8 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 10 under for the round.
