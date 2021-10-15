-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover sends in birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Lucas Glover makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to even for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
