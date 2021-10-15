  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.