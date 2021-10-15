-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oosthuizen had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Oosthuizen hit his 216 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
