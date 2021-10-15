-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round in 75th at 1 over; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Streelman missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman's his second shot went 140 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Streelman hit his 242 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
