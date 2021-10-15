-
Kevin Na shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Na buries 28-footer for opening birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Kevin Na makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Kevin Na hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 10th at 10 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 138-yard par-3 seventh green, Na suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Na's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Na had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
