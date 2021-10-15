-
Kevin Kisner shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Kevin Kisner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kisner's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Kisner chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, carding a par. This kept Kisner at 4 under for the round.
