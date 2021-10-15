-
Strong putting brings Keith Mitchell a 8-under 64 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell's well-judged pitch sets up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 348 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Keith Mitchell chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for eagle. This put Mitchell at 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 7 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Mitchell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 8 under for the round.
