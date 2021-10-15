-
Strong putting brings Keegan Bradley a 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley's birdie putt from the fringe at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his round tied for 12th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 17 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, and Robert Streb are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Keegan Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bradley's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.
