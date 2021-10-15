-
K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy "Hot Hands Challenge"
Prior to THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, K.H. Lee and Maverick McNealy faced off in a closest to the pin chipping challenge. Whoever is furthest away from the pin on each shot gets a letter and the first player to spell out "CJ CUP" loses.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, K.H. Lee hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lee to even for the round.
