In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Thomas hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thomas's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Thomas hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Thomas's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 4 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thomas to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Thomas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thomas at 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.