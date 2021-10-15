-
Justin Rose putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose chips in for eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Justin Rose chips in from just short of the green to make eagle at the par-4 12th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Justin Rose hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 56th at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, Justin Rose's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Rose's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rose had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Rose chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 6 under for the round.
