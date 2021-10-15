Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Seonghyeon Kim; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Spieth's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Spieth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Spieth hit his 284 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Spieth's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spieth's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.