  • Jordan Spieth shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jordan Spieth makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth curls in birdie putt at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jordan Spieth makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.