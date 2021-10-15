Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 60th at 3 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kim hit his 284 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

At the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 138-yard par-3 seventh green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kim's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 16th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.