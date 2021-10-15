-
-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's improbable birdie after unplayable lie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Joaquin Niemann hits his drive way right on the par-4 1st hole. After deeming his next shot unplayable, Niemann took a drop and without a view of the flag, miraculously holed out from 62 yards to make an improbable birdie.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 14th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Niemann's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
At the 580-yard par-5 18th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Niemann to 3 under for the round.
-
-