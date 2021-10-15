  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Joaquin Niemann hits his drive way right on the par-4 1st hole. After deeming his next shot unplayable, Niemann took a drop and without a view of the flag, miraculously holed out from 62 yards to make an improbable birdie.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann's improbable birdie after unplayable lie at THE CJ CUP

