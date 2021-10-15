-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 1 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Jhonattan Vegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Vegas missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
