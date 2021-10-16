-
Jason Kokrak shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak makes eagle on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jason Kokrak makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Kokrak's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kokrak had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
