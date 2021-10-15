-
Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 12 under.
At the par-5 third, Day chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
Day tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Day chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
