Jaekyeong Lee shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
Highlights
Jaekyeong Lee holes 16-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jaekyeong Lee makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Jaekyeong Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Lee's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Lee got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
