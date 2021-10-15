  • Ian Poulter shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Ian Poulter dials wedge close and opens with birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.