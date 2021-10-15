Ian Poulter hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Harry Higgs, Rickie Fowler, and Robert Streb; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; and Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Poulter had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Poulter chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Poulter's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.