Hudson Swafford shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford rolls in 15-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hudson Swafford makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Hudson Swafford hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 285 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at even-par for the round.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th Swafford hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 17th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
