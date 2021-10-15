-
Hideki Matsuyama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP
Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first, Hideki Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hideki Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Matsuyama hit his 220 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Matsuyama's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
