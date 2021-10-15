  • Hideki Matsuyama comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.