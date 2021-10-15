-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Harry Higgs in the second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Higgs finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Jordan Spieth and Seonghyeon Kim; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Harry Higgs hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Higgs's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
