Harris English shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, English hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, English's 192 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, English chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.
