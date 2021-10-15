-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Harold Varner III makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
On the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 121 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Varner III's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 12th, 360-yard par-4, Varner III hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
