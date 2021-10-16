Hanbyeol Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 71st at 1 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 357 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 second, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 278 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Kim hit his 217 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.