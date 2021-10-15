-
-
Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland rolls in 25-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Gary Woodland makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Woodland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Woodland hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
Woodland hit his drive 369 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 18th. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
-
-