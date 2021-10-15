-
-
Erik van Rooyen delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
Erik van Rooyen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Erik van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Erik van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, van Rooyen had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 6 under for the round.
-
-