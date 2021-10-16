-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 55th at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
At the par-5 third, Grillo chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
-
-