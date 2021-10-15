-
-
Dustin Johnson shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Dustin Johnson sticks approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Jordan Spieth and Seonghyeon Kim are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 283 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Johnson had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Johnson hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 6 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Johnson's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 8 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 16th green, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 7 under for the round.
At the 580-yard par-5 18th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 6 under for the round.
-
-