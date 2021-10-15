Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 34th at 7 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 377-yard par-4 first, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Morikawa had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 149 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa's his second shot went 63 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Morikawa's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.