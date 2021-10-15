-
Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 18th at 9 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Chris Kirk hit an approach shot from 292 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Kirk hit his 247 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.
