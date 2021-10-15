In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim is in 2nd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Hoffman hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.