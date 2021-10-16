In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 75th at even par; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Adam Scott, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 342 yard drive on the 377-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, Schwartzel went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 13th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.