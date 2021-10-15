Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-5 third, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ortiz had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ortiz hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 508-yard par-4 10th. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ortiz's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Ortiz chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 7 under for the round.