Cameron Tringale hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 17 under; Harry Higgs, Seonghyeon Kim, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter, and Robert Streb are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Tringale's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Tringale hit his 283 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Tringale's 105 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Tringale hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 11th green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at even-par for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.