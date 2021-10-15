-
Cameron Smith putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith rolls in lengthy birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Cameron Smith makes a 42-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 1st at 18 under; Seonghyeon Kim, Harry Higgs, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tyrrell Hatton and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Cameron Smith's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 138-yard par-3 green seventh, Smith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Smith chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 13th, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Smith had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Smith hit his 235 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
